AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service San Angelo TX 1050 PM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following counties, Coke and Nolan. * WHEN...Until 200 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1049 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Blackwell, Sanco and Oak Creek Reservoir. - This includes the following Low Water Crossings... FM 1170 crossing Eagle Creek, Hamilton crossing, Graham Valley crossing, Hurley crossing, Sanco crossing Yellow Wolf Creek, Arledge crossing Yellow Wolf Creek, Grahan Valley crossing Messbox Creek, crossings along County Road 181, County Road 266 crossing Oak Creek and Ross Rd. crossing Bouzier Creek. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.