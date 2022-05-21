WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 21, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Angelo TX 351 PM CDT Sat May 21 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern San Saba County through 415 PM CDT... At 351 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Richland Springs, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Richland Springs, Skeeterville and Hall. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for west central Texas. LAT...LON 3120 9901 3124 9908 3141 9900 3130 9884 TIME...MOT...LOC 2051Z 216DEG 8KT 3126 9900 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON BELL BLANCO BOSQUE BOWIE BURNET CAMP CASS CORYELL DELTA EDWARDS ELLIS FALLS FRANKLIN FREESTONE GILLESPIE HAMILTON HAYS HENDERSON HILL HOPKINS HUNT KAUFMAN KENDALL KERR KIMBLE LAMAR LAMPASAS LEON LIMESTONE LLANO MCCULLOCH MCLENNAN MASON MENARD MILAM MILLS MORRIS NAVARRO RAINS REAL RED RIVER ROBERTSON ROCKWALL SAN SABA SMITH SUTTON TITUS TRAVIS UPSHUR VAL VERDE VAN ZANDT WILLIAMSON WOOD ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central McCulloch, east central Menard and northwestern Mason Counties through 430 PM CDT... At 355 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hext, moving northeast at 10 mph. Calf Creek, Hext and The Intersection Of Us-190 And Ranch Road 1311. LAT...LON 3083 9954 3092 9959 3103 9945 3087 9932 TIME...MOT...LOC 2055Z 245DEG 8KT 3091 9951 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather