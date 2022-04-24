WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 24, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service San Angelo TX 646 PM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN SCHLEICHER... SOUTH CENTRAL TOM GREEN AND SOUTHEASTERN IRION COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm as it moves across the Tom Green-Irion-Schleicher County line. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for west central Texas. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather