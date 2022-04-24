WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 24, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

606 PM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN IRION COUNTY...

At 604 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles east of

Barnhart, moving east at 35 mph. This storm will continue to track

along Highway 67 between Barnhart and Mertzon.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near...

Mertzon around 620 PM CDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Grayson County in North Texas.

* WHEN...Until 800 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas and

ponding of water on roadways is occurring or is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This

will likely cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying

and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in

the advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Sherman, Denison, Whitesboro, Van Alstyne, Howe, Pottsboro,

Collinsville, Gunter, Bells, Tom Bean, Knollwood, Dorchester,

Eisenhower State Park, Southmayd, Tioga, Sadler and Luella.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

