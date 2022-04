WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 110

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAN ANGELO TX

439 PM CDT TUE APR 12 2022

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM

WATCH 110 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TEXAS THIS CANCELS 12 COUNTIES

IN WEST CENTRAL TEXAS

BROWN CALLAHAN COLEMAN

CONCHO MASON MCCULLOCH

MENARD RUNNELS SAN SABA

SHACKELFORD TAYLOR THROCKMORTON

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABILENE, ALBANY, BAIRD, BALLINGER,

BENOIT, BRADY, BROWNWOOD, CHAPPEL, CHEROKEE, CLYDE, COLEMAN,

CREWS, CROSS PLAINS, DUDLEY, ECHO, EDEN, ERNA, EULA, FIFE, FISK,

FORT MCKAVETT, FREDONIA, HARKEYVILLE, HATCHEL, HEXT,

INDIAN CREEK, KATEMCY, KOOCKVILLE, LIVE OAK, LOHN, LOWAKE,

LOYAL VALLEY, MASON, MENARD, PONTOTOC, PUMPHREY, ROCHELLE,

ROWENA, SAN SABA, STREETER, THROCKMORTON, TRICKHAM, VALERA, VOCA,

VOSS, WINTERS, AND WOODSON.

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern

Williamson and northeastern Burnet Counties through 515 PM CDT...

At 438 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Kempner to Shady Grove. Movement was

northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Bertram, Florence, Mahomet, Sunnylane, Joppa, Watson, Briggs and

Shady Grove.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central

Texas.

LAT...LON 3091 9783 3087 9763 3070 9817 3103 9818

3103 9791

TIME...MOT...LOC 2138Z 225DEG 37KT 3104 9805 3083 9811

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

