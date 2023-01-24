TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Norman OK 920 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches with isolated higher amounts. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest and southwest Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 8 4 4 4 6 5 4 9 9 7. In Texas, for the latest road conditions call 800 4 5 2 9 2 9 2 for road information. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest, southeast, southern and southwest Oklahoma and northern Texas. Slow down and use caution while traveling. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southeast, southern, southwest and western Oklahoma and northern Texas. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather