TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, October 27, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Norman OK 720 PM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HARDEMAN COUNTY... At 720 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Goodlett, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Hardeman County north of Goodlett. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Eastern King County in northwestern Texas... Southeastern Cottle County in northwestern Texas... * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 721 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles south of Guthrie, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Guthrie, Chalk and Hackberry. TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BAYLOR BORDEN CHILDRESS COLLINGSWORTH COTTLE DICKENS DONLEY FISHER FOARD HALL HARDEMAN HASKELL HOWARD JONES KENT KING KNOX MITCHELL MOTLEY NOLAN SCURRY STONEWALL THROCKMORTON WILBARGER The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Northwestern Foard County in northern Texas... Southwestern Hardeman County in northern Texas... * At 723 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northeast of Swearingen, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Quanah, Goodlett, Copper Breaks State Park and Lazare.