TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 18, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Norman OK

640 PM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN ARCHER...

SOUTHWESTERN WICHITA...SOUTHEASTERN WILBARGER AND NORTHEASTERN BAYLOR

COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM CDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However

gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

