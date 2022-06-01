TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northwestern Archer County in northern Texas...

Northeastern Baylor County in northern Texas...

* Until 915 PM CDT.

* At 836 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles west of

Lake Diversion, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Dundee, Mankins, Lake Diversion and northeastern Lake Kemp.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Lubbock

and southwestern Hale Counties through 900 PM CDT...

At 837 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6

miles west of Abernathy, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Abernathy and New Deal.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3376 10204 3388 10203 3389 10173 3368 10177

TIME...MOT...LOC 0137Z 275DEG 12KT 3380 10196

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather