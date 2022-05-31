TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 31, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Norman OK 752 PM CDT Tue May 31 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR JACKSON...SOUTHEASTERN HARMON...SOUTHEASTERN GREER...NORTHWESTERN WILBARGER AND NORTHEASTERN HARDEMAN COUNTIES... At 752 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southeast of Eldorado, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Altus, Blair, Olustee, Eldorado, Martha, Gould, Elmer, Friendship, Altus Air Force Base, Duke, Warren, Fargo, Humphreys, Odell, Hester, McQueen and Hess. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SWISHER AND CENTRAL BRISCOE COUNTIES... At 753 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mackenzie Reservoir, or 7 miles west of Silverton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Silverton, Caprock Canyon State Park, Quitaque, Mackenzie Reservoir and Claytonville. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather