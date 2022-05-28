TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 28, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Norman OK 546 PM CDT Sat May 28 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Foard and northern Knox Counties through 615 PM CDT... At 545 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles west of Truscott, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Crowell, Gilliland and Truscott. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 3409 9976 3376 9948 3357 9999 3383 10000 3384 10005 3385 10005 TIME...MOT...LOC 2245Z 237DEG 32KT 3367 10005 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather