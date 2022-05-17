TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 17, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Western Washita County in western Oklahoma...

Southeastern Roger Mills County in western Oklahoma...

Central Jackson County in southwestern Oklahoma...

Western Custer County in western Oklahoma...

Northwestern Kiowa County in southwestern Oklahoma...

Harmon County in southwestern Oklahoma...

Greer County in southwestern Oklahoma...

Beckham County in western Oklahoma...

Northwestern Hardeman County in northern Texas...

* Until 945 PM CDT.

* At 829 PM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms were located from

10 miles east of Sweetwater to 3 miles west of Delhi to 8 miles

southwest of Gould, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Elk City, Clinton, Sayre, Mangum, Hollis, Cheyenne, Granite, Burns

Flat, Erick, Sentinel, Blair, Arapaho, Olustee, Hammon, Dill City,

Canute, Lone Wolf, Butler, Carter and Martha.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or

lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover.

SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

Ddamaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is

occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is

one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder,

you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather