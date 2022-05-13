TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 13, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

West central Clay County in northern Texas...

Northeastern Archer County in northern Texas...

Southeastern Wichita County in northern Texas...

* Until 845 PM CDT.

* At 806 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of

Wichita Falls, moving southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Southern Wichita Falls, Jolly, Lake Arrowhead and Lakeside City.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

South central Cotton County in southwestern Oklahoma...

Northwestern Clay County in northern Texas...

East central Wichita County in northern Texas...

* At 807 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northeast

of Sheppard AFB, moving southeast at 15 mph.

Petrolia, Byers, Dean, Jolly, Sheppard AFB, Taylor, Charlie and

Cashion.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Tom

Green, northwestern Menard and southwestern Concho Counties through

900 PM CDT...

At 810 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles south of Vancourt, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Eden, Live Oak and Us-83 Near The Menard-Concho County Line.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3107 10011 3109 10012 3109 10025 3126 10026

3132 9980 3104 9979

TIME...MOT...LOC 0110Z 267DEG 24KT 3118 10017

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

