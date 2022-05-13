TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 13, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Norman OK

543 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Baylor

County through 615 PM CDT...

At 543 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles south of Seymour, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Westover.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3340 9935 3357 9928 3352 9895 3340 9895

TIME...MOT...LOC 2243Z 288DEG 18KT 3347 9923

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

