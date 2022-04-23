TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 23, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Jackson County in southwestern Oklahoma...

South central Kiowa County in southwestern Oklahoma...

Northwestern Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma...

Northwestern Wilbarger County in northern Texas...

* Until 830 PM CDT.

* At 748 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fargo, moving

northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Vernon, Snyder, Tipton, Mountain Park, Headrick, Fargo, Humphreys,

Tom Steed Reservoir and Hess.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can

develop quickly from severe thunderstorms.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

