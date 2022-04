TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 7, 2022

_____

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Norman OK

806 PM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...

* TIMING...Friday afternoon through early evening.

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph gusting to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent.

* MAXIMUM TEMPERATURES...64 to 72 degrees.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

_____

