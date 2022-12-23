WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022 _____ FREEZE WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 218 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 9 above expected. Considerable hard freeze will occur for all locations along the Rio Grande. * WHERE...Rio Grande Valley, Terrell, Central Brewster, and Chisos Basin. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Those with cold-sensitive plants or animals, or other concerns related to freezing temperatures, should begin preparations now for this freeze. If you have not already done so, now is the time to make sure heaters are in proper working order. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST \/5 PM MST\/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...East to northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas. Highest winds location within Guadalupe Pass. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST \/5 PM MST\/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather