WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022

WIND CHILL WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

414 PM CST Wed Dec 21 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CST /2 PM MST/

THURSDAY TO NOON CST /11 AM MST/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low

as 25 below zero.

* WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN...From 3 PM CST /2 PM MST/ Thursday to noon CST /11 AM

MST/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in

hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CST /2 PM MST/

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as

10 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and

western Texas.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if

precautions are not taken.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST

FRIDAY...

* WHERE...Rio Grande Valley, Chinati, Marfa Plateau, Davis,

Central Brewster, and Chisos Basin.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday.

