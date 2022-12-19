WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 19, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

641 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

...ARCTIC BLAST TO INVADE WEST TEXAS AND SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO

THURSDAY...

A strong cold front will plow through West Texas and Southeast New

Mexico Thursday, ushering in the coldest air of the winter season into

the region.

At this time, the cold front is expected to reach northern Lea

County mid morning Thursday, and and clear Presidio by or before

early evening. Windy conditions are anticipated along and behind

the front. Highs on Thursday will be reached early north of I-10,

and plunge during the afternoon. By early evening, wind chills of

20 degrees Fahrenheit or lower are expected from the Guadalupe

Mountains, to the Davis Mountains, to the lower Trans Pecos, and

areas north.

Thursday night, temperatures will plunge to the single digits as

far south as Marfa and Alpine, with teens expected in the Big Bend

Area and lower Trans Pecos. Bitterly cold wind chills below zero

will be possible throughout most of West Texas and Southeast New

Mexico.

Friday, temperatures will remain below freezing from the Guadalupe

areas north. Dangerous wind chills will be possible through

Saturday morning.

Residents are urged to take precautions outdoors Thursday through

Saturday morning. Wear layered clothing and limit exposed skin

and time outside due to dangerously low wind chills. Take

precautions to protect pets and exposed pipes from cold

temperatures. Stay tuned to your favorite news source or the

latest forecast at weather.gov/maf for updates on this situation,

as details will likely change.

