WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 4, 2022 _____ HIGH WIND WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX 1250 PM CST Sun Dec 4 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CST /10 AM MST/ TO 7 PM CST /6 PM MST/ MONDAY... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...From 11 AM CST /10 AM MST/ to 7 PM CST /6 PM MST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.