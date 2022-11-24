WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 24, 2022 _____ HIGH WIND WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 159 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IS CANCELLED... Gusty winds are expected behind a cold front this afternoon, but should stay generally below 40 mph. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST \/8 AM MST\/ THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast New Mexico and western Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST \/8 AM MST\/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists should drive with extreme caution and allow additional travel time. Use low beam headlights and reduce driving speed. Watch out for cars that may be stopped on the shoulders. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather