WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 19, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

1238 PM CST Sat Nov 19 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST /5 PM

MST/ THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations of

up to a tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Guadalupe and Davis Mountains, Eastern Culberson, I-

10/I-20 split.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are

possible. Check on pipes, plants, and people.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by

calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be

obtained by calling 800-452-9292.

