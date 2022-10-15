WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, October 15, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

Issued by National Weather Service San Angelo TX

805 PM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Lea and

northwestern Gaines Counties through 845 PM CDT/745 PM MDT/...

At 804 PM CDT/704 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong

thunderstorm near Lovington, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Hobbs, Lovington, Monument, Buckeye, Knowles, Humble City, Lea County

Regional Airport and Industrial Airpark.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3306 10306 3296 10306 3296 10302 3281 10297

3257 10328 3288 10362 3309 10307

TIME...MOT...LOC 0104Z 247DEG 33KT 3288 10327

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

