SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

438 PM CDT Sun Oct 9 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Pecos

County through 515 PM CDT...

At 437 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17

miles southwest of Fort Stockton, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Pecos

County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3059 10313 3067 10321 3089 10304 3081 10287

3067 10275

TIME...MOT...LOC 2137Z 237DEG 21KT 3070 10307

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

