WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 2, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

1219 PM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Pecos County

through 100 PM CDT...

At 1219 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 19

miles south of Fort Stockton, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Sierra Madera.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3080 10287 3056 10281 3057 10316 3088 10310

TIME...MOT...LOC 1719Z 100DEG 9KT 3062 10295

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather