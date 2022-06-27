WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 27, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 135 PM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Pecos County through 230 PM CDT... At 135 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles south of Fort Stockton, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Pecos County. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 253 and 257. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 3075 10276 3060 10288 3070 10315 3093 10297 TIME...MOT...LOC 1835Z 124DEG 5KT 3072 10289 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather