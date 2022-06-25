WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 27, 2022 _____ HIGH WIND WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 254 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING FOR GUADALUPE PASS... * WHAT...Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe Pass in Texas. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather