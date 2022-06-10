WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 10, 2022 _____ HEAT ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 214 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT \/11 AM MDT\/ TODAY TO 9 PM CDT \/8 PM MDT\/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Temperatures up to 98 expected. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County. In Texas, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas, and Chinati and Davis Mountains. * WHEN...From noon CDT \/11 AM MDT\/ today to 9 PM CDT \/8 PM MDT\/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR JEFFERSON...NORTHWESTERN LOVE...SOUTHERN STEPHENS...SOUTHWESTERN CARTER...CLAY AND EAST CENTRAL ARCHER COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED... The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, therefore the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather