WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

West central Reeves County in southwestern Texas...

* Until 530 PM CDT.

* At 437 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Toyah, moving

northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...

Pecos, Toyah and Pecos Municipal Airport.

This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 16 and 45.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

North central Jeff Davis County in southwestern Texas...

East central Culberson County in southwestern Texas...

* At 440 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of

Plateau, or 19 miles west of Kent, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

Kent.

This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 160 and 182.

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a

Southwestern Foard County in northern Texas...

* At 441 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northwest

of Truscott, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southwestern Foard County.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather