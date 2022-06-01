WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... North central Brewster County in southwestern Texas... East central Jeff Davis County in southwestern Texas... * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 409 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 18 miles northeast of Alpine-Casparis Municipal Airport, or 18 miles northeast of Alpine, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Brewster and east central Jeff Davis Counties. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather