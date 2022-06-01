WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... West central Reeves County in southwestern Texas... * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 352 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles east of Kent, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Reeves County. This includes the following highways... Interstate 10 between mile markers 187 and 197. Interstate 20 between mile markers 0 and 17. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDREWS BORDEN BREWSTER CRANE CROCKETT CULBERSON DAWSON ECTOR FISHER GAINES GARZA GLASSCOCK HOWARD IRION JEFF DAVIS KENT LOVING LYNN MARTIN MIDLAND MITCHELL NOLAN PECOS PRESIDIO REAGAN REEVES SCURRY STERLING STONEWALL TERRELL TERRY UPTON WARD WINKLER YOAKUM _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather