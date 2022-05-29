WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 29, 2022

_____

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

328 AM CDT Sun May 29 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR

RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE,

AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MUCH OF WEST

TEXAS...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS IN EFFECT MONDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING

FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE,

AND CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO, THE

NORTHWESTERN PERMIAN BASIN, UPPER TRANS PECOS, AND CULBERSON

COUNTY...

...RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR

RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE,

AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MUCH OF WEST

TEXAS...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS IN EFFECT MONDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING

FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE,

AND CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO, THE

NORTHWESTERN PERMIAN BASIN, UPPER TRANS PECOS, AND CULBERSON

COUNTY...

* AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Andrews, Loving, Winkler,

Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains,

Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet,

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54

Corridor, Eastern Culberson County and Reeves County Plains.

* TIMING...This afternoon and evening for the Red Flag Warning.

Monday afternoon and evening for the Watch.

* WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Higher

winds in the mountains.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 4 percent.

* RFTI...8 or extreme today. 5 or critical Monday.

* IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING

FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE,

* AFFECTED AREA...Borden, Scurry, Martin, Howard, Ector,

Midland, Ward, Crane, Upton, Pecos, Chinati Mountains, Marfa

Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills, Central

Brewster County and Presidio Valley.

* TIMING...This afternoon and evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 percent.

* RFTI...6 or critical.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather