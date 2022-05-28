WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 28, 2022

_____

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

231 PM CDT Sat May 28 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS

EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ TO 8 PM

CDT /7 PM MDT/ SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 35 to 45 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Heat Advisory,

temperatures up to 95.

* WHERE...In New Mexico, Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County. In

Texas, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas.

* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ to

8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ Sunday. For the Heat Advisory, until 8 PM

CDT /7 PM MDT/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Hot

temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 106 in

the plains and up to 113 along the Rio Grande. For the second

Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 108 expected in the plains and

up to 112 along the Rio Grande.

* WHERE...Pecos, Terrell and Lower Brewster Counties.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM CDT this

evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT

Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* WHAT...Temperatures up to 108 degrees are possible across the

plains, up to 99 degrees in the mountains, and up to 113

degrees through the Rio Grande Valley.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and

western Texas.

* WHEN...From noon CDT /11 AM MDT/ today to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/

this evening.

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet.

* WHEN...From noon to 7 PM MDT Sunday.

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather