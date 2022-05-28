WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 28, 2022 _____ HEAT ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 231 PM CDT Sat May 28 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT \/7 PM MDT\/ THIS EVENING... ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT \/NOON MDT\/ TO 8 PM CDT \/7 PM MDT\/ SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 95. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County. In Texas, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 1 PM CDT \/noon MDT\/ to 8 PM CDT \/7 PM MDT\/ Sunday. For the Heat Advisory, until 8 PM CDT \/7 PM MDT\/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 106 in the plains and up to 113 along the Rio Grande. For the second Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 108 expected in the plains and up to 112 along the Rio Grande. * WHERE...Pecos, Terrell and Lower Brewster Counties. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * WHAT...Temperatures up to 108 degrees are possible across the plains, up to 99 degrees in the mountains, and up to 113 degrees through the Rio Grande Valley. * WHERE...Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and western Texas. * WHEN...From noon CDT \/11 AM MDT\/ today to 8 PM CDT \/7 PM MDT\/ this evening. ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet. * WHEN...From noon to 7 PM MDT Sunday. difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather