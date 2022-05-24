WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

DUST STORM ADVISORY

Dust Advisory

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

837 PM CDT Tue May 24 2022

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a

* Dust Advisory for...

South central Pecos County in southwestern Texas...

Brewster County in southwestern Texas...

South central Jeff Davis County in southwestern Texas...

Presidio County in southwestern Texas...

Terrell County in southwestern Texas...

* Until 1030 PM CDT.

* At 835 PM CDT, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 16

miles southwest of Valentine to 25 miles north of Sanderson, moving

south at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Less than one half mile visibility with strong wind in

excess of 50 mph.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT...Hazardous travel.

Locations impacted include...

Alpine, Presidio, Marfa, Dryden, Candelaria, Big Bend Ranch State

Park, Sanderson, Lajitas, Terlingua, Big Bend National Park, Chinati

Mountains, Study Butte, Terrell County Gas Plant, and Marathon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central

Callahan, northwestern Coleman and eastern Runnels Counties through

930 PM CDT...

At 837 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Benoit, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Coleman, Novice, Glen Cove, Benoit, Silver Valley, Crews, Valera,

Talpa, Lake Coleman, Goldsboro, Fisk, Hords Creek Reservoir and Us-

283 Near The Coleman-Callahan County Line.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for

west central Texas.

LAT...LON 3165 9989 3206 9984 3211 9937 3162 9940

TIME...MOT...LOC 0137Z 269DEG 27KT 3185 9981

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT

FOR NORTHERN LLANO COUNTY...

At 836 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Cherokee to near Valley Spring to Castell, moving

east at 50 mph.

THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR THE LLANO...VALLEY SPRING...AND

BLUFFTON AREAS.

HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect

considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles.

Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely.

Kingsland, Llano, Buchanan Lake Village, Castell, Field Creek, Baby

Head, Stolz, Lone Grove, Bluffton, Valley Spring and Tow.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northwestern Webb County in south central Texas...

* Until 915 PM CDT.

* At 838 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chupadera

Ranch Airport, or 24 miles south of El Indio, moving southeast at

35 mph.

HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Chupadera Ranch Airport.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

FOR WEST CENTRAL EDWARDS AND NORTHEASTERN VAL VERDE COUNTIES...

At 840 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles east of Juno to near Loma Alta, moving east at

20 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Loma Alta, Juno, Vinegarone and Devils River State Nat Area Del

Norte.

These storms are producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a

sturdy structure and stay away from windows.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

