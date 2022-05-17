WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 17, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

542 PM CDT Tue May 17 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central

Brewster County through 630 PM CDT...

At 541 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles northeast of Panther Junction, moving northeast at 20 mph.

This storm will impact Ranch Road 2627.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Big Bend National Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2943 10320 2944 10318 2946 10318 2948 10315

2950 10316 2977 10295 2960 10274 2960 10277

2955 10277 2952 10281 2949 10280 2945 10283

2941 10283 2940 10281 2931 10305

TIME...MOT...LOC 2241Z 221DEG 18KT 2944 10308

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather