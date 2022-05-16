WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 746 PM CDT Mon May 16 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Andrews, southeastern Gaines, northwestern Martin and Dawson Counties through 830 PM CDT... At 745 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles west of Lamesa, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Lamesa, Welch, Lamesa Municipal Airport, Los Ybanez, Tenmile, Punkin Center, Patricia, Arvana, Hancock and Klondike. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3244 10197 3249 10228 3296 10220 3296 10172 TIME...MOT...LOC 0045Z 195DEG 49KT 3267 10215 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather