WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

651 PM CDT Mon May 16 2022

...A cluster of thunderstorms will impact portions of north central

Ector, eastern Andrews, eastern Gaines, northwestern Martin and

western Dawson Counties through 730 PM CDT...

At 650 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of thunderstorms

along a line extending from near Seagraves to near Goldsmith.

Movement was north-northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Andrews, Seminole, Seagraves, Seagraves Airport, Gaines County

Airport, Welch, Loop, Florey, McKenzie Lake, Gaines County Park and

Andrews County Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3220 10210 3203 10272 3296 10265 3296 10211

TIME...MOT...LOC 2350Z 269DEG 37KT 3297 10260 3207 10260

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHERN BAILEY AND NORTHERN COCHRAN COUNTIES...

At 652 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of

Morton, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Morton, Bledsoe, Muleshoe Wildlife Refuge, Bula, Enochs, Lehman and

Maple.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING

THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTH PLAINS, ROLLING PLAINS, AND EXTREME

SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE...

* Timing...10 AM to 9 PM CDT Tuesday.

* Wind...Southwesterly around 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph

at the 20 foot level.

* Humidity...As low as 5 percent on the Caprock and near 10

percent in the Rolling Plains.

* Fuels...Critically dry.

* Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor

burning is discouraged.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

North central Andrews County in western Texas...

Eastern Gaines County in western Texas...

Northwestern Dawson County in western Texas...

* Until 800 PM CDT.

* At 653 PM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms were located on a

line extending 10 miles southeast of Gaines County Airport, or 13

miles south o Seminole, moving north-northeast at 25 mph. A gust

of 61 mph was reported at Seminole airport at 645 PM CDT.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Seminole, Seagraves, Seagraves Airport, Gaines County Airport,

Loop, McKenzie Lake and Gaines County Park.

