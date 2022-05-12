WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 12, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 917 PM CDT Thu May 12 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pecos and northern Terrell Counties through 1015 PM CDT... At 917 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 21 miles southeast of Fort Stockton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Sheffield, Iraan, Iraan Municipal Airport and Bakersfield. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 276 and 327. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3065 10268 3087 10266 3095 10193 3093 10192 3092 10188 3089 10189 3086 10185 3080 10183 3076 10184 3075 10182 3070 10181 3068 10178 3066 10177 TIME...MOT...LOC 0217Z 265DEG 28KT 3077 10256 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather