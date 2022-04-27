WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 27, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

627 PM CDT Wed Apr 27 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Reeves,

northwestern Ward, southwestern Winkler and southeastern Loving

Counties through 715 PM CDT...

At 627 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Pecos, moving northeast at 20 mph. This storm will move over I-20.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Pecos, Barstow and Pecos Municipal Airport.

This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 31 and 47.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3175 10352 3166 10332 3165 10332 3165 10331

3162 10324 3129 10350 3138 10369

TIME...MOT...LOC 2327Z 207DEG 18KT 3141 10356

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

