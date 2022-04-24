WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 24, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

802 PM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pecos

County through 845 PM CDT...

At 802 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Sheffield, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Sheffield.

This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 310 and 327.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3067 10224 3085 10218 3088 10188 3086 10185

3083 10185 3080 10183 3076 10184 3075 10182

3070 10181 3068 10178 3066 10177

TIME...MOT...LOC 0102Z 272DEG 17KT 3076 10185

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. This

includes along parts of Highway 190.

* WHERE...Northern Crockett County, to the west of Highway 153 and

north of Interstate 20.

* WHEN...Until 1100 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 757 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated numeroous

thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall. Rainfall of 1.5 to

2.5 inches has already fallen, and at least an additional

inch of rain is expected.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

I-10 Near The Crockett-Pecos County Line.

- This includes the following Low Water Crossings...

crossings along County Road 208, Deer Canyon crossing Pecos

River and Live Oak crossing Live Oak Creek.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 328 and 338.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

