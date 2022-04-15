WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 15, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

122 PM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/

THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 14% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF

20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR THE GUADALUPE

AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS, SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO PLAINS, CENTRAL AND

NORTHERN PERMIAN BASIN, PARTS OF THE WESTERN LOW ROLLING PLAINS,

MOST OF CULBERSON COUNTY, AND REEVES, LOVING, WINKLER, AND WARD

COUNTIES...

* AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Andrews, Martin,

Howard, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Ward,

Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains,

Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet,

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54

Corridor, Eastern Culberson County and Reeves County Plains.

* TIMING...From 8 AM CDT /7 AM MDT/ this morning to 9 PM CDT /8

PM MDT/ this evening.

* WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 3 percent.

* RFTI...4 or near critical.

* IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.

