WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 11, 2022

_____

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

215 PM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT /11 PM

MDT/ TONIGHT FOR FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 14% OR LESS, 20 FT

WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR

SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING

THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 13% OR LESS, 20

FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER

FOR ALL OF SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS...

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT /11 PM

MDT/ TONIGHT FOR FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 14% OR LESS, 20 FT

WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING

THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 13% OR LESS, 20

FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER...

* AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews,

Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland,

Glasscock, Ward, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Terrell,

Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains,

Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet,

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54

Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains,

Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis

Mountains Foothills and Central Brewster County.

* TIMING...Warning...Until midnight CDT /11 PM MDT/ tonight.

Watch...From Sunday morning through Sunday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 4 percent.

* RFTI...6 or critical.

* IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

Conditions could be particularly dangerous in the Guadalupe

and Delaware Mountains Sunday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

* AFFECTED AREA...Chisos Basin, Presidio Valley and Lower

Brewster County.

* TIMING...Sunday afternoon and evening.

* WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent.

* RFTI...3 or near critical.

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ SUNDAY TO

3 AM CDT /2 AM MDT/ MONDAY...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, southwest

winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/

Sunday to 3 AM CDT /2 AM MDT/ Monday. For the High Wind Watch,

from Monday afternoon through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be

hazardous for low flying light aircraft.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather