WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

142 PM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 5 PM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Bailey, Cochran, Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Castro,

Parmer, and Swisher Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 5 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and a few

power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

