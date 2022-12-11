WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

546 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...The extreme southwestern and south-central Texas

Panhandle, South Plains, and the far western Rolling Plains.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

