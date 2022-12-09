WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lubbock TX 859 PM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...The Rolling Plains, far southeastern Texas Panhandle, and South Plains * WHEN...Until 7 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHERE...Cochran and Yoakum Counties. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather