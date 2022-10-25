WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, October 25, 2022 _____ FREEZE WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lubbock TX 302 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. * WHERE...Bailey, Cochran, Hale, Lamb, Castro, Parmer, and Swisher Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather