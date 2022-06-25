WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 25, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Lubbock TX 824 PM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Northeastern Hall County, including Memphis and rural areas between Memphis and Lakeview. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 819 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Memphis. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather