WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 3, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

322 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Hockley and Terry Counties.

* WHEN...Until 400 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is

imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 320 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated light to moderate rain

due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in the

advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible

over the area. This additional rain will prolong minor

flooding, especially in urban areas and other poor drainage

areas.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Levelland, Brownfield, Sundown, Anton, Locketville,

Whitharral, Meadow, Smyer, Ropesville and Opdyke West.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

