WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Northern Childress County in the panhandle of Texas...

* Until 1100 PM CDT.

* At 849 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported portions of US

Highway 83 north of Childress are impassable. Up to 3 inches of

rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Trained spotters reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

mainly rural areas of Northern Childress County

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

