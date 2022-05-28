WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 28, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

525 PM CDT Sat May 28 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN KING AND SOUTHEASTERN COTTLE COUNTIES...

At 525 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Grow, or 12

miles south of Paducah, moving east-northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...

Grow, Chalk and Hackberry.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

